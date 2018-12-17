Home Kentucky Allegiant Adds Flights at OWB for Summer of 2019 December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

People flying out of Owensboro-Daviess County Regional (OWB) Airport will be able to make a trip to and from Orlando beginning next year.

Allegiant has announced the addition of extra flights for the summer of 2019 to meet the increased demand during the busy vacation season.

Starting the week of May 20th, Allegiant will have three flights each week instead of the normal two per week.

The flights to and from Orlando/Sanford Airport (SFB) will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between May 20th through July 22nd of 2019.

OWB says it’s excited to add the extra Orlando flights to better serve customers who wish to vacation or visit family in Florida with more travel date options.

Click here for more information on the added flights or to book flights from OWB.

