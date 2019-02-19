Allegiant Adding More Flights From Owensboro to Orlando

The Owensboro-Daviess Regional Airport is celebrating 10 years with Allegiant airlines.

As part of their milestone celebration, the airline will increase services from OWB to Orlando Sanford International Airport to three times weekly during June and July to meet summer travel demand.

Allegiant started services from OWB on February 19th, 2009, and currently offers year-round service to Orlando/Sanford. Since 2009, more than 330,000 Allegiant customers have traveled through OWB on nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found on their website: Allegiant.

Allegiant offers a unique option to Florida-bound travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels.

