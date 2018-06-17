Home Kentucky Alleged Shoplifter Chased Down After Car Chase June 17th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Madisonville Police say 39 year-old Mindy Carlisle was arrested after a short chase on South Main Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

They say Carlisle turned her car into Brentwood Subdivision, and ran behind several houses before being arrested.

Police were originally called by a nearby business in reference to a shoplifting in progress, but they say when they got to the area the suspect which turned out to be Carlisle, fled in a car.

Not only did Carlisle have an outstanding warrant in Muhlenberg county, but she was also charged with fleeing police on foot, fleeing police in a car, and criminal trespassing.

Carlisle is being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.

