44News | Evansville, IN

Alleged Shoplifter Chased Down After Car Chase

Alleged Shoplifter Chased Down After Car Chase

June 17th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Madisonville Police say 39 year-old Mindy Carlisle was arrested after a short chase on South Main Street around 11 a.m. Sunday.

They say Carlisle turned her car into Brentwood Subdivision, and ran behind several houses before being arrested.

Police were originally called by a nearby business in reference to a shoplifting in progress, but they say when they got to the area the suspect which turned out to be Carlisle, fled in a car.

Not only did Carlisle have an outstanding warrant in Muhlenberg county, but she was also charged with fleeing police on foot, fleeing police in a car, and criminal trespassing.

Carlisle is being held without bond in the Hopkins County jail.

 

Amanda Porter

Reporter and Anchor for 44News

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.