Alleged Kidnapping Victim Speaks Out and Shares Story

The alleged victim of a 2018 kidnapping is speaking out and sharing her story. Evansville police arrested a man accused of strangling a woman and putting her in the trunk of a car last August.

That woman spoke exclusively with 44News to tell her side of the story. She asked not to be identified.

“He basically, he’s getting away with this,” says the alleged kidnapping victim.

Evansville Police arrested Raymond Budde last year for strangling a woman and putting her in the trunk of a car.

On August 30th, Police were called to Tekoppel Avenue for reports of a woman yelling for help.

“What was done to me I don’t think you can just wake up and do this. I don’t know if this has been done before,” says the alleged kidnapping victim.

Witnesses told police they found the victim scraped up, without a shirt, and screaming.

“I had severe road rash on my back because I was half naked, three broke ribs, and I ended up with seven staples on my head,” she says. “I just remember what he said to me right before then he choked me and I mean within seconds I was out. The way that he did me. You know. Bad enough to strangle me and possibly rape me. I’ll never know if I was raped if this deal goes through, but then to take it to the next level and wrap the ropes around my neck and wrists and throw me in my trunk.”

Police say Raymond Budde and the victim were with each other earlier in the night, but she told police he then got violent.

“I fought him and then the people that lived right there I ran around screaming for help and of course he took off and they called the police and ambulance,” she says. “I don’t know what he was going to do to me. I mean did he expect us, I mean was he going to bring me home and we go our separate ways? I mean where was he taking me? What was me getting out of the trunk-what did I stop?”

Now she’s demanding justice.

“It needs to be known what’s going on. Just the way they are handling this is not right,” she says.

Budde stands accused of auto theft, battery, criminal confinement, and kidnapping. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

His sentencing is set for February 14th.

