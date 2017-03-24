Home Indiana Alleged Drunk Driver is Behind Bars After Serious Crash on I-69 March 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An alleged drunk driver is behind bars after a serious crash on I-69. It happened near the 20 mile marker, and injured 62-year-old Terry Phillips, of Elberfeld.

Authorities say 64-year-old Donald Smith, of Mt. Carmel was driving southbound on I-69 when he hit the back of Phillips’ pickup truck. Phillips lost control, and rolled off the roadway before coming to a final rest in the median. Phillips is at St. Mary’s being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Smith was arrested for driving drunk. His blood alcohol content was .13%. He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.





