Alleged Animal Abuse Case Turned Over to Spencer County Prosecutor

The case involving alleged animal abuse at the Spencer County Animal Shelter is now in the hands of the Spencer County Prosecutor.

We are being told the case was turned over from Indiana State Police to the Prosecutor a week ago.

The shelter is under investigation after a former employee claimed they were asked to put living cats in the freezer to die.

After the allegations arose, the shelter closed down temporarily. It has since reopened with changes to its policies.

We have reached out to the prosecutors office but have no information on whether or not charges will be filed.

Original story: Former Animal Shelter Employee Says She Was Asked To Freeze Cats Alive.

