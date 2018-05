Home Indiana Evansville All Lanes On Lynch Road Reopen Following Water Main Repairs May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

All lanes on Lynch Road between Highway 41 and Hitch Peters Road in Evansville will reopen at 6:00PM this evening,

The waterline was repaired on Wednesday and concrete was poured yesterday.

The concrete requires 24-hours to cure before the road can be open to traffic.

