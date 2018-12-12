“All Clear” Given for Suspicious Package Found in Boonville

Authorities have given the “all clear” at the Warrick County Judicial Center.

Deputies tell 44News a custodian found a suspicious package behind the building around 5:30AM and contacted authorities.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate the package, and technicians were able to confirm the package posed no threat.

Deputies have not said what was inside the package.

The Judicial Center reopened shortly after law enforcement gave the “all clear.”

