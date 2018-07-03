Home Indiana All Clear Given After Grenade Found at Apartment Complex July 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An all clear is given in Princeton Tuesday afternoon after a grenade was found near an apartment complex. Princeton police had to call in Evansville police to bring in the hazardous devices unit.

Residents living in the Cottages apartment complex were evacuated and taken to the Toyota Events Center during the investigation.

EPD’s hazardous devices robot recovered the grenade.

Several streets in the area were shut down as police worked together to diffuse the situation.

Comments

comments