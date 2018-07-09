‘Alive at 25’ Classes Available in Kentucky

As of July 1st, Kentucky law requires all teens to take driving classes and Kentucky Safe Driver is offering free classes in the Tri-State.

These classes are part of the “Alive at 25” program which look to reduce teen drivers’ exposure to risk, changing their risky behavior, and developing better skills behind the wheel.

Kentucky Safe Driver is a non-profit 501 (c)3 organization established by the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation (CSPFF) in 2016 and is dedicated to the mission of reducing injury and fatal crashes by providing the motoring public with defensive driving programs and public awareness efforts throughout Kentucky.

Graduated Driver License classes are free to students who need to meet the 4-hour mandatory requirement.

Two local classes are scheduled.

-Daviess Co: Thursday, July 12, 2018 4-8 p.m. at Owensboro Community College

-Henderson Co: Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:30-7:30 p.m. at Henderson County High School

Click here to find out more information or to find a class near you.

Alive at 25

Comments

comments