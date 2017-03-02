The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival Returns!

The Oscars viewing party at Bokeh Lounge was a lot of fun, but it’s over, so why am I showing you this?

Because this party marks the return of The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival!

Have you ever been to a film festival?



A film festival is a chance to see independent films from around the world. Whenever you think of going to the movies, you think of two and three hour feature films. A lot of the films at the film festival are short films, they’re maybe fifteen minutes or even five minutes, and they come from all over the country and around the world.

The one I went to in Vegas was over $350, and that was a discounted price because I was a Nominee!

The cost of this one?

This film festival is very inexpensive. It’s ten dollars a day for a single day pass, that gives you access to all the films, all the parties, all the events of that day. If you want to do the three day pass, which gives you Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that’s twenty five dollars. Or if you want to have a VIP All Access to the filmmakers, have dinner with them, it’s seventy five dollars.

And if that wasn’t enough incentive to get you there?

Our goal is to eventually see the Alhambra Theatre is restored, functional, and a vital part of Haynie’s Corner. We would love to see it operating again as a theatre, but we really want it operating on the corner. It’s such an important part, that jewel is the heart of the Arts District. The money that we raise, the money that we take in ourselves, goes to prizes for the filmmakers and covers any expenses that we might have. Having said that, we certainly hope that we continue to grow, and as we grow, any proceeds that we raise above and beyond our expenses will go straight to the theatre.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Watch my latest video, an EXCLUSIVE interview with Randy & Mr. Lahey of “Trailer Park Boys”, “Cheesburger Liquor Party with Randy & Lahey UNCUT”!

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device?

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments