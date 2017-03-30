The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival INSIDER Reviews

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival is a week away, and since we have a Judge here at 44News (me), we get to see some of the films BEFORE the festival!

Grab a pen and paper so you can take notes of which films to make a priority.





“Nobody Dies Here” is set in the Perma gold mine in Benin; where some dream of finding gold, others have realized there is nothing to be found, some dig relentlessly in the hopes of becoming rich, and others have died in the process.

Okay…could be interesting, could be boring.

Plus, #Subtitles.

A few minutes in, and I’m digging the blue filters. They emphasize the drabness of the location.

And when they show the “mines”? HOLY MOLY.

This film is extremely well shot, and the story is gripping; and reminiscent of gambling addiction in America.

19 minutes long, “Any Day Now” promises to be a short, sweet comedy about how short, and sweet, life can be.

And, is subtitled…but in English…?

I’ll admit, there’s some unpolished acting, but it’s redeemed by comedy.

And again by the character of “Carl”, he had me ROLLING!

And again by the really great, dark, but funny moments.

RECAP:

“Born Again” – 4.5

“Cycles” – 3

“The Smart Phone Hacker” -3

“A Whole World for a Little World” – 5

“Nobody Dies Here” – 5

“Any Day Now” – 4

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival is April 6 through 9 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Evansville.

