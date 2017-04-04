Alhambra Theatre Film Festival Begins This Week

An Evansville film festival celebrates independent films while raising awareness and money for an area theatre. The third annual Alhambra Theatre Film Festival is set to begin Thursday, April 6th and will run through Sunday, April 9th in Evansville. This annual event is designed to celebrate quality, independent films from across America and globally.

This event begins Thursday with the red carpet walk at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m. the film festival starts with a selection of short films. This will take place at Showplace Cinemas.

2017 BAFTA winner, A Love Story will kick off the film festival, followed by A Lotta Life, Welcome April, A Whole World for a Little World, Cavities, Born Again, Out of My Mind, The Prisoner of Perdition, the world premiere of Shades of Scarlet, and Lattie. A party will follow at Bokeh Lounge.

On Friday, April 7th, the theatre will continue at the new downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel. Doors open at 3 p.m. with films starting at 4 p.m. It’s student day at the film festival, high school and college students get in free with a valid student ID. There will be a party at Fidel’s Bourbon Bar and Cigar Lounge.

More public film viewing opportunities will continue on Saturday, April 8th. Viewers will be able to meet and ask questions of established producers, directors, composers, actors, and others. The awards event will be at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night’s Gala party will be hosted at Casa Finale by Kirk and Sherry Wright.

Sunday will wrap up The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival by showcasing this year’s festival award winner. The closing event will be a Film Series, which will showcase independent films throughout the year.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the event will be at the new downtown DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

For more information, visit The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival.

