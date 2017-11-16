Home Kentucky Aleris Expanding its Plant in Lewisport November 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

One of the world’s leading aluminum producers made a big announcement. Aleris Corporation cut the ribbon on a $400 million extension in Lewisport, Kentucky.

Aleris is a global leader of aluminum rolled products for the automotive industry.

With increasing federal standards automakers face for greater fuel economy and lower emissions – aluminum is in demand.

Kentucky has become the nation’s leading aluminum manufacturer. The expansion took three years to complete with two continuous annealing lines and a wide cold mill.

With the additional capacity Aleris is set to provide the North American auto industry with high quality rolled alloy sheets.

With the expansion Aleris will maintain up to its 1,000-person workforce at the Lewisport plant.

