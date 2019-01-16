Home Indiana Evansville Aleah Beckerle Remembered on Her Birthday Two Years After Her Death January 16th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Evansville, Indiana

Aleah Beckerle’s body was found in an abandoned home on East Iowa Street in March of 2017. A few days later her Stepbrother Terrance Roach was arrested for her kidnapping.

While he wasn’t found guilty of her murder many of Beckerle’s family members say Roach is responsible for her death.

As they continue to come to terms with what happened Beckerle’s loved ones say she will not be forgotten.

“Well, actually that’s why I’m here because it’s her birthday and she should be here and that in itself is something that as a community, not just me I’m speaking for many hundreds probably thousands of people that still think of her probably on a daily regular basis” said family friend Linda Brown.

Brown was not alone as a neighbor in the area where Beckerle used to live also shares her memories of the teen.

“I watched her grow up for years getting on and off the bus she was a sweet girl and it’s just a tragedy she is not here with us today. I feel bad for her family and everyone involved with it,” said Former Neighbor Tonya Hagan.

Linda Brown became friends with the family after Beckerle’s death.

She was so moved by Beckerle’s death that she felt compelled to reach out to Texas Equu Search a company that searches for missing people and says she hopes that one day her case can be closed.

“Nobody has been convicted of murdering her or how she lost her life nobody has been convicted of that and there is somebody out there that can make that happen,” said Brown.

