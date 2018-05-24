Aleah Beckerle Murder Verdict Reaction

A Vanderburgh county jury found 25 year-old Terrence Roach not guilty of murder in the death of 19 year-old Aleah Beckerle.

Roach was also acquitted of kidnapping and burglary, but was found guilty of criminal confinement, and abuse of a corpse.

Although there was no murder conviction in the Beckerle matter, officials say this case was tough.

They say it was tough to understand how a disabled woman could end up in this situation, and how the jury came to their decision.

“We will not be able reopen the case,” says Sergeant Jason Cullum with with Evanville Police Department.

The home of Terrence Roach is empty.

A few feet away at 1628 W. Bedford Avenue, grass covers the empty lot where the body of the 19 year-old was found in an abandoned home in March of 2017.

Days later Roach was arrested and charged with murder after the Evansville police department, several other agencies, and the community searched for Beckerle for 8 months, after she disappeared from her home.

A Vanderburgh county jury came back with a verdict in 11 hours.

E-P-D says it worked hard to find and present as much evidence as possible in the case.

“We are disappointed with the verdict, but we respect the jury and the effort that they put into this case,” says Cullum.

The department says they even ran down rumors, and hundreds of tips.

“We have those theories too. When we started the investigation Mr. Roach was not the first person we thought of when this incidence started when the investigation started. We didn’t become aware of his existence until after Aleah was found.”

“Every investigator, every person in our office we will take a piece of this case with us for the rest our of careers,” says Jess Powers with the Vanderburgh county prosecutors office.

The jury convicted Roach on charges of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse.

“If somebody has information about other individuals involvement in this that there is some physical evidence that we did not recover during this investigation we would be more than willing to receive that information and look into it,” says Cullum, “but we would not have gone forward with this prosecution if we did not feel that we had the person that was responsible for it.”

Roach is being held in the Vanderburgh county jail.

He is scheduled for sentencing June 27th.

