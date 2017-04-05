Home Indiana Evansville Aleah Beckerle Murder Suspect Formally Charged in First Court Appearance April 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle made his formal appearance in court. Terrece Roach, of Evansville, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court by camera.

Terrence Roach appeared before a Vanderburgh County Judge for the first time since his arrest. Roach did not say much during his first appearance in court. Roach’s defense attorney Glenn Grampp told the court that Terrence Roach is mentally handicapped.

Grampp appeared in court on Terrence Roach’s behalf. His client, Roach, told the judge he understood the charges against him. The state formally charged Roach with three counts of murder.

The court found out how the state charged Roach. The third count of murder is charged as killing another human being while committing or attempting to commit rape.

Roach’s attorney Glenn Grampp said, “That’s what it says, I don’t know that there is any basis for that to be so, you know some of these things I have some serious questions about.”

Terrence Roach faces seven charges including three counts of murder as well as burglary, criminal confinement, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

The judge ordered Roach to have no contact with Aleah’s mother, Cara Beckerle.

Roach’s next court date is set for May. He will remain at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

