Aleah Beckerle Murder Suspect to Appear in Court Wednesday April 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man accused in the murder of Aleah Beckerle is set to appear in court this week. Terrence Roach was arrested Friday in connection to the murder of Beckerle. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. His charges include murder, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping, and criminal confinement.

Roach became a person of interest/suspect on Monday night. He is also Aleah Beckerle’s step brother. Police searched the home on South Bedford Avenue home because of a tip from an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

His court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, April 5th at 10 a.m.

