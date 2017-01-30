Home Indiana Alcohol Suspected in Serious Knox County Crash January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Knox County driver airlifted to Deaconess Hospital following a single-vehicle crash has been identified. The crash happened on North Bicknell Road near Ragsdale Road Monday afternoon.

Police say 48-year-old Thomas Stemm was speeding northbound on North Bicknell Road when he could not make a curve near Ragsdale Road. His vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times and stopped in a nearby yard. Stemm was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Stemm was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, but was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated for his serious injuries.

Troopers say they believe alcohol was a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Indiana State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and say alcohol is believed to be a factor. The driver was ejected from the vehicle with serious injuries. Emergency personnel airlifted the driver from the scene to Deaconess Hospital.

Comments

comments