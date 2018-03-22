Home Kentucky Alcohol and Speeding Played Role in Fatal Jeep Accident March 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Alcohol and high speeds played a role in a deadly accident Thursday in Ohio County. It happened along Rochester road in Beaver Dam.

Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible fatal accident in Beaver Dam earlier Thursday. They discovered a jeep wrangler had been traveling northbound on Rochester Road when the driver tried to turn.

The jeep went off the road and hit a utility pole breaking the pole and causing the jeep to flip several times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver will be released when the family is notified.

