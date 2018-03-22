44News | Evansville, IN

Alcohol and Speeding Played Role in Fatal Jeep Accident

Alcohol and Speeding Played Role in Fatal Jeep Accident

March 22nd, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Alcohol and high speeds played a role in a deadly accident Thursday in Ohio County. It happened along Rochester road in Beaver Dam.

Ohio County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible fatal accident in Beaver Dam earlier Thursday. They discovered a jeep wrangler had been traveling northbound on Rochester Road when the driver tried to turn.

The jeep went off the road and hit a utility pole breaking the pole and causing the jeep to flip several times. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver will be released when the family is notified.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.