Alcohol Said To Be A Factor In Fatal Warrick County Accident
Officials are awaiting final autopsy results after an ATV accident that left one man dead in Warrick County.
Police believe alcohol was involved in the incident.
According to police, 39-year-old Mark Birge of Chandler died after suffering injuries to his head an upper torso on October 6th.
Police say Birge was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, and fell off the back of an ATV being driven by someone else.
No arrests have been made a this time.