Home Indiana Alcohol Believed To Be Factor In Single-Vehicle Crash In Dubois County August 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash that injured the driver. Dubois County Sheriff deputies were called to State Road 56 just west of Cuzco Road North for reports of an accident with injuries. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Kaleb Connell, of Shoals, Indiana, outside of his vehicle.

Connell told deputies he was driving westbound on S.R. 56 and swerved to miss hitting a deer in the road. His vehicle spun 180 degrees, traveling off the south side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole, state highway signs and a corn field before coming to a stop upside down.

Deputies believe Connell was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor in this accident. Charges may be filed at a later date.

Comments

comments