Home Indiana Alcoa Warrick to Restart 3 of 5 Potlines at Aluminum Smelter July 11th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Alcoa Warrick Operations will add more than 200 jobs by next spring. Alcoa Corporation plans to restart three of five potlines at its Warrick Operations aluminum smelter, creating about 275 jobs.

The process to restart the three potlines will begin immediately and is expected to be complete by the spring of 2018.

The aluminum smelter closed in March of 2016. Two of the five smelting potlines will remain idle.

The Warrick location currently employs about 1,250. Some existing employees will transfer to the smelter.

Alcoa said it appreciates the actions of the Trump Administration that has taken action to address the challenges faced by the U.S. aluminum industry.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments