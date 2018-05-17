Home Indiana Alcoa Looking to Fill 275 Positions For Aluminum Smelter May 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Alcoa in Newburgh is now hiring workers as it gets ready to restart its aluminum smelter this summer. The company closed the smelter in Warrick County two years ago putting 600 people out of work.

Last year, Alcoa announced plans to restart three of the five smelter lines. They’re looking to fill 275 positions for the rolling mill that makes aluminum for food and beverage packaging.

Alcoa says it is recalling all former employees to see if they’re interested in working at the smelter again.

