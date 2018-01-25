Alcoa Donates 80-Acres to Sycamore Land Trust

Alcoa donates a portion of land to the Sycamore Land Trust in Evansville. The company donated 80 acres of wetland property to the trust that works to protect and preserve land.

The gifted land is close to the Eagle Slough Natural Area off US 41 and Waterworks Road. The wetland serves as an educational site and a habitat for over 160 species of birds.

Executive Director for Sycamore Land Trust Christian Freitag says, “The bird watching community has really adopted this. It is part of the Ohio River Valley Birding Festival. This property is one of the properties used for that festival. And we are really happy that people have impressed it so much and are so active to use the property.”

Eagle Slough includes a walking trail and a series of observation decks overlooking the wetland.

It also includes a stand of cypress trees.

