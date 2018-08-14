Home Indiana Alcoa Appealing Court Ruling to Halt Mine Expansion August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Alcoa is appealing a local court ruling that halted plans to expand the Liberty Mine near Boonville.

Alcoa has been wanting to expand the mine for several months, but in July a Warrick County judge granted an injunction in the case.

The ordinance banned mining for gas, coal, or other minerals within three miles of the city limits. It also limits blasting within 1,000 feet of a home.

Alcoa released a statement about why its appealing the courts decision to stop the project. According to officials, they want to clarify Indiana’s Property Right laws and a city’s ability to regulate areas outside the city limits.

Officials say they are hoping to sit down with Boonville residents and homeowners living near the planned expansion.

