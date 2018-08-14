Home Illinois Albion Making New Ordinance For Chickens And Ducks August 14th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Illinois

“We started having people coming to city council meetings and complaining about neighbors who were raising chickens, and the chickens were getting out and destroying their yards,” says Albion City Clerk, Melissa Felling.

The city, Albion is looking at implementing a new ordinance after people started coming forward complaining about ducks and chickens running loose.

“The animal control officer had been out there and talked to these people with the chickens the chickens are housed in little crates rather than any coop. And they also have ducks who have no access to a pond or anything,” says Felling.

The Wayland family has several ducks and chickens on their property. As a part of their son’s 4-H project, they got several eggs to hatch. Before they knew it, they had even more animals on their property. That’s when some neighbors started saying the animals were getting off the Wayland property and wandering around the area.

“I understand that we have too many, and I don’t want that many it was never supposed to get to as many as we have now but when they have babies you are where you are,” says Brandy Wayland.

The family admits some of the animals have gotten loose, but the problem isn’t nearly as bad as the neighbors reported. The city council wants to make sure there are rules in place to avoid any issues in the future.

“Our problem is our ordinance book has some conflict in language about keeping foul within the city limits,” says Felling.

The ordinance would require all chickens be kept in a coop with no more than four per coop. People would also have to pay $25 a year to keep chickens inside the city limits.

The family received a ticket and got rid of some of the animals, but they say they have not been told to get rid of all of them.

“It hurts a little bit, it would be like me saying you have to get rid of your favorite dogs you know I get some people have to get rid of their dogs too, you know that’s the thing when you love them, and they’re a menace to the people, you have to do something about it,” says Wayland.

