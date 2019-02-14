Albion Fellows Sets $1.5 Million Goal

A local organization that helps women and children escape abusive situations is setting a big fundraising goal to help people right here in our community.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center is setting a $1.5 million goal to provide more services at the local facility. Last year, 344 people were in the shelter program and more than 4,100 people use the non-shelter program.

It’s the 31st anniversary since Albion launched its first and only other public campaign

Executive Director Albion Fellows Bacon Center Kristie Byrns says, “It’ll be the opportunity for us to have team involvement, case management together and just adding that layer of anonymity for all of those that we serve.”

The Capital Campaign kicked off Thursday.

To find out how you can help the organization and mothers and children in our community, click here.

Comments

comments