Albion Fellows Bacon Thanks Community With Santa Soiree December 18th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center invited Santa Claus to stop by the McCullough Library in Evansville.

Families were in the holiday spirit as children made their Christmas list for Santa and gave their demands to the big man himself.

The Soiree With Santa was a fun way for the community to learn more about the services offered by Albion for those suffering from abuse.

To make Christmas easier for Albion’s client’s donations have been pouring in during the giving season, and this event was no different.

“We really wanted to say thank you to the community for so that was really the biggest swell was just the outpour of support. We wanted to show that we recognize it and appreciate it,” says Albion Community Engagement Director, Mallorie Cloum.

Albion advocates were on hand for service while families enjoyed making reindeer treats and holiday cookies.

