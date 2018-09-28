Home Indiana Evansville Albion Fellows Bacon Center Sheds Light On Kavanaugh Hearing September 28th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Thursday’s Senate Judiciary hearing between Doctor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh has sparked up emotions on many fronts.

The Albion Fellows Bacon Center in Evansville says this hearing brings to light changes we need to make as a society.

Albion says three major changes include protecting those vulnerable, helping those who’ve been abused and not blaming the victim. One of Albion’s directors says this hearing could re-traumatize victims and survivors.

The nation heard testimony from both Doctor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh on Thursday.

Ford accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault from 1982 when the two were high school.

Amy Wilkerson says we need a societal change, that comes with removing the stigma of not talking about sexual assault.

She says we need to talk about it more and this will help shift the way society portrays sex crimes.

Wilkerson said, “Sexual assault is the most under reported crime, 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys will be sexually assaulted before they turn 18, so this is not a problem that’s small or this is not a problem that has to do with politics, this is a problem that has to do with our society.”

The Criminal Justice Departments says 3 to 7 percent of people make false reports they were sexually assaulted.

Amy says that’s very low and very rare for someone to make a false accusation. She wants victims and survivors to know you’re not alone.

There are resources out there. Albion fellows bacon center serves 11 counties in Southwest Indiana and has a 24 hour hotline.

