Albion Fellows Bacon Center Receives Grant For Playground December 3rd, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville

Albion Fellows Bacon Center received a grant to help build a playground for the children of their clients.

Evansville Trinity United Methodist Church awarded the center with a $5,000 grant for the project.

The playground to be built will be a full playground, including a rock wall, slide, and tunnel. The playground will also be located inside the fences of the center and will be for the clients only. Custom Recreation will build the playground and hope to have the project completed by Spring of next year.

The shelter at Albion Fellows Bacon Center is for domestic violence victims and children. The playground will be within the fences of the center to keep the children safe.

