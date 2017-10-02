Home Indiana Evansville Albion Fellows Bacon Center Hosting Events For Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it’s a chance to bring the Evansville community together to address different forms of abuse. Albion Fellows Bacon Center is hosting several events this month to focus on the national issue.

Flowers on the lake is one of the many events taking place during October.

Participants will be able to release flowers into the lake in memory of both victims and survivors.

Community Engagement Director Rachel Herr said, “Flowers on the lake at USI on October 12th and that is an event to honor those who lost their lives. And also, we want to get the color purple out there so we have purple light nights during the month of October on Franklin Street. There will be lights that businesses display on their windows to promote awareness.”

Albion Fellows Bacon Center has 24-hour services available to those who are in need of support. The center provides services for abuse victims in 11 southern Indiana counties.

Albion representatives will also be present at the Fall Festival to raise awareness.

