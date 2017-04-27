Home Indiana Evansville Albion Fellows Bacon Center Holds 20th Annual ‘Take Back the Night’ Walk April 27th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

One in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime, but less than 50 percent of victims report these crimes.

Albion Fellows Bacon Center held their 20th annual Take Back the Night event bringing awareness to domestic and sexual violence.

It’s a symbolic gesture to make the night safe for anyone who has suffered from domestic or sexual violence.

For those victims they may fee like all control has been taken away from them.

As more people feel comfortable to talk about their experiences with domestic and sexual violence, that also means Albion Fellows Bacon Center continues to serve more and more people.

In 2016 they helped 681 people for sexual assault alone, up by more than 100 people since 2015. While these numbers have increase, domestic violence advocates don’t see it as a concern.

“We know that it’s not because it’s happening more than it was happening five years ago,” said Alix MacDonald, a crisis intervention specialist at Albion. “But as a community we’re talking about it more and people feel safe to come forward.”

Holly Dunn Pendleton was the guest speaker at Thursday’s event. She was a victim of the ‘Railroad Killer’ in Lexington, Kentucky.

She was raped, beaten, and stabbed. Her boyfriend was killed. She is that serial killer’s only known survivor.



Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism.



