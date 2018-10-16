Albion Fellows Bacon Center Gets Financial Boost

Albion Fellows Bacon Center gets a little financial boost to help more victims of domestic and sexual violence.

44News and ERA First Advantage Realty have donated more than $1,300 to Albion. For the last six months, 10 percent of every ERA advertisement aired on 44News has gone right back to the organization.

Every advertisement package ERA purchased was matched with the same dollar amount as part of the lift or Leading Indiana in the Fight Against Trafficking campaign.

The goal is to raise awareness about human trafficking right here in the Tri-State.

Albion Fellow Bacon Center Executive Director Kristie Byrns says, “The reasons we are providing these services is a challenge, it’s difficult but it’s necessary and to see our community and organizations like ERA come together and say we want to see a stop to this, we want to say no more to violence, and so putting dollars behind that is so important and so we are very grateful.”

The money will help Albion provide services including a crisis shelter, support groups and connecting victims to resources.

Albion has served 28 victims this year.



