Alberto Latest……….& Tomorrow Evening’s Severe Weather Threat

LATEST ON ALBERTO………………& TOMORROW EVENING’S SEVERE WEATHER THREAT…………

Strongest winds overnight-this morning with Alberto were in a strip from Earlington to Owensboro to Lewisport, Boonville to Bristow & Shoals. Some gusts were up to 45 mph. Some power outages were reported. Heaviest rainfall was in our western half where up to 2″ fell. So, far, total at Evansville for this event is 2.34″.

A few spotty storms will continue to pivot through this afternoon. Some funnel clouds have been reported in east-central Illinois. There is a narrow window for the next 1-2 hours over our northern counties for potential isolated funnel cloud or brief, weak tornado.

Some patchy fog is possible tonight with some new scattered storms developing late after all of the current ones exit & fade this evening. Some scattered storms are possible tomorrow morning, followed by a break with hot, muggy, breezy conditions. Highs will run near 90 with heat indices to 102.

A squall line with a couple bows of damaging straight-line is possible tomorrow evening. This would be a situation of a watch in effect with multiple warnings. Upper trough, core of strong mid & upper level winds & Pacific cold front with hot, unstable airmass would be triggers for the severe weather.

Much of it will exit Thursday night, but some new storms may form on the tail end of the squall line & bows early Friday morning. These will exit by noon Friday, followed by nothing more than isolated storms in the late afternoon-evening with highs near 91 with heat indices near 96. Some flash flooding may occur Thursday evening to Thursday morning to Friday midday.

