In Vanderburgh County, Albert Falls will spend the next eight years behind bars and on probation for two and half years.

In July of last year, Falls was caught breaking into an apartment on Vann Park Circle in Evansville, IN.

He attempted to escape but that led to a police chase that ended with Falls hitting Evansville Family Dentistry.

Falls was found guilty of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

Comments

comments