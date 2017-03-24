Home Indiana Evansville Alan Jackson to Play at the Ford Center in August March 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Country music superstar Alan Jackson will bring his 2017 Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Ford Center this summer. Jackson will be at the Ford Center Friday, August 25th at 7:30 p.m. Alan Jackson has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. Recently, Jackson was listed as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time by Billboard.

In his career, he has released more than 60 singles, registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 numbers one hits, including 26 Billboard chart-toppers.

Jackson’s current album, Angels and Alcohol, topped the country album charts when it was released last summer.

Multi-platinum singer Lee Ann Womack will be the special guest. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10 a.m.

For ticket information, visit www.thefordcenter.com. For more information about Jackson’s tour and music, visit Alan Jackson.

