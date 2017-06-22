Home Kentucky Alabama Softball Commit Kaylee Tow Ready for Team USA June 22nd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate and Alabama Softball commit Kaylee Tow will represent the U.S. on a national stage.

The 2nd Region Player of the Year was selected to the 2017 USA Softball Junior Women’s National team in January. Now, she’s about one month away from competing in the world championship in Clearwater, Florida.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo caught up with Tow to learn how she feels about competing with some of the best athletes in the world.



