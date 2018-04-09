Alabama Coming To The Ford Center

The band that’s credited for bringing country music to the mainstream will be performing in Evansville later this year. Alabama will play at the Ford Center with Special Guest Travis Tritt on September 15th.

Over the past four decades, Alabama has charted 43 number one singles, including 21 number one singles in a row. The band has won over 178 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, and ACM Awards. They’ve earned 21 Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum albums and were named Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grammy award-winning artist, Travis Tritt, is dubbed one of “The Class of ’89,” which included Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early 1990s. Among Tritt’s 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen Top 10 hits, including Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde, Here’s A Quarter, and It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.

In his nearly three-decade career, Tritt has produced millions in album sales, two Grammy Award wins and multiple number one singles on the Country radio charts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the Ford Center Ticket Office, online at TicketMaster, or call 800.745.3000.

