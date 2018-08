The Owensboro Kennel Club, Southern Indiana Kennel Club, and Evansville Kennel Club are partnering to host the River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Show.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were able to show their stuff. Dog lovers say it’s a great moment to connect with like-minded people while seeing the best in the show.

If you missed Thursday’s show don’t worry because it picks up again Friday.

For a list of times and locations, click here.

