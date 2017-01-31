AKA Sorority Hosts “Pink Goes Red” Event

A sorority will be hosting a women’s health symposium this week. Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting the “Pink Goes Red” event. Danyelle Granger, one of the organizers, will host the event Friday, February 3rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Library Browning Room. This is a free event designed to educate and empower women to live heart healthy lives.

Heart Disease is the number one killer of women. The death rate of African-Americam females is 69% higher than those of other ethnicities attributed to heart disease and stroke.

There will be several activities at the “Pink Goes Red” event that include:

– Instructional Led Hands

– Only CPR

– FREE Glucose & Cholesterol Screenings

– Blood Pressure Checks

– Survivor Stories

– Onsite Medical Professionals

– Cooking Demonstration

– Healthy Food Tasting

– Giveaways

Comments

comments