AK Steel, United Auto Workers Local 3044 Announce Labor Agreement September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

AK Steel and United Auto Workers Local 3044 announced a ratified four-year labor agreement. The agreement covers about 319 hourly production employees at the Rockport company.

AK Steel CEO Roger Newport says the new contract advances the interests of the employees and of the company.

Employees voted on the contract Wednesday.

The new agreement will be in effect until September 30, 2021.

