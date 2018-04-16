Home Indiana Evansville Airport Officials Speak Out About Allegiant Air 60 Minutes Investigation April 16th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

After a recent 60 minute report about Allegiant Air – issues concerning the safety of its jets are resurfacing again.

Allegiant captains claim the story isn’t new. Both tri-state area cities, Evansville and Owensboro, have scheduled flights with the charter airline throughout the year. It could be a moment of truth for Allegiant Air, after what pilots are calling a damaging and salacious report on the airline.

Local airport officials are now speaking out following the report that highlights the flaws of Allegiant Air and its charter flight system. Allegiant Air captains are raising their voices about what they call a “slanderous” story. According to a letter, written by an Allegiant captain states only a couple years ago, Captain Dan Wells exposed the same issues about the airline.

In a letter written by five Allegiant captains to their pilots – calls the 60 minutes story biased and untruthful reporting. They say Mr. John Goglia, the expert witness in the 60 minutes story, was hired and working for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against allegiant. The letter quotes, “60 minutes’ failure to disclose that Mr. Goglia has been paid thousands of dollars to provide testimony critical of allegiant, cements our belief that they were never interested in telling anything less than one side of this story.”

In Owensboro – Airport Director Bob Whitmer says his experience with Allegiant Air incidents have been very minimal. Whitmer states there have only been two Allegiant Air cancellations in the past 9 years and those were due to severe weather.

One Evansville travel agent says she has not seen any recent Allegiant Air cancellations that had to do with the issues revealed in the 60 minutes report. She says, “I’m gonna say we haven’t had anybody here deal with any allegiant air cancellations recently. We don’t have that many passengers on allegiant but I think for the public to understand is that they are different from legacy carriers.”

Allegiant released a statement saying the story is untrue. They also say CEO Maury Gallagher was not able to appear on camera due to scheduling conflicts and concerns regarding pending litigation with the terminated employee that was referenced in the story.

