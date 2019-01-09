Airport Cleanliness in the Tri State During Flu Season

Many Americans take to the skies each year for a variety of reasons. Those that are in the air whether for business or for leisure are at an increased risk for getting sick during winter while traveling.

One Tri-State Airport works hard to reduce the risk of customers getting sick from coming in and out of their facility.

” We actually provide hand sanitizers at every common area so anywhere the customers are interacting with representatives of the airport, with TSA we want to make sure that we are providing the opportunity for them to sterilize their hands ,” said Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Rob Barnett.

Many of the Transportation Security Administration or TSA staff at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport use gloves while handling luggage and items from customers.

According to the CDC each year, on average, 5 percent to 20 percent of the U.S. population gets the flu, tens of thousands are hospitalized and thousands die from flu-related illness. Due to this being the case–many people who make their way through the terminals take precautions with their own health like a few passengers at Evansville Regional Airport.

” Wash my hands obviously, stay away from people that are sick just take care of my own habits,” said Passenger Terry Walker .

” Well it’s always a concern you try to wash your hands frequently, I always keep hand sanitizer just in case. It’s one of those things I don’t really worry about it too much because if you get it you get it but do your best to keep your hands clean and try not to rub your nose and your mouth and do the best you can to wash your hands, ” said Passenger Steven Sandefur.

