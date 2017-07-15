Airplane Rehearsal for People with Autism

Wings for All is an event that may seem pretty niche, but has a great impact. It allowed for people with autism and similar disabilities and their families to go through the steps it takes to board an airplane at Evansville Regional Airport.

Families say that it’s the fear of the unknown that makes plane travel scary for those with autism. So tonight’s event aimed to eliminate that fear but showing just how simple getting on to a plane can be.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was on hand for the event, kicking off the festivities. It was a full house at Evansville Regional: all 76 seats on the flight were booked.

This event is unique and new to the Tri-State. It’s only the fourth time the event has been held in Indiana and the first in Evansville. The event was created by The Arc – so the Arc of Evansville along with Sycamore Services and American Airlines were principal in setting this up with help from Evansville Regional’s staff.

