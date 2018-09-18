Home Indiana Air Quality Action Day Issued for Tri-State September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action day for September 19th.

IDEM is forecasting high ozone levels for Wednesday in the following areas:

Central Indiana: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, and Shelby.

Southeast Indiana: Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Scott and Washington.

Southwest Indiana: Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick.

Individuals sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels get too high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart and lung conditions are among the individuals who should reduce or avoid work outdoors.

IDEM says it encourages all people to help reduce ozone by making simple changes to daily habits. These changes include:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

More information on ozone levels can be seen by clicking here.

