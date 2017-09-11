Air Force Veteran, UE Basketball’s Solomon Hainna Remembers 9/11

People old enough can remember where they were during the 9/11 attacks.

For UE Men’s Basketball forward Solomon Hainna, this day in history continues to impact his life.

Hainna, 26, served in the U.S. Air Force for five years before committing to UE last summer. He was a load master, who ensures everything and everyone coming on and off planes is secure.

Hainna told 44Sports Monday he is interested in commissioning as an officer after graduation.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments