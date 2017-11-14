Home Indiana Evansville Air Force Strings Perform at Harrison High School November 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Harrison High School students got an exclusive musical performance from Air Force Strings. One of the Air Force String members is an Evansville native, which inspired him to perform at his Alma Mater.

The Air Force Strings is the official string ensemble for the United States Air Force.

Playing for red carpet events is a task that’s all too familiar for the Air Force Strings, but they also dedicate time to mentor future budding musicians.

The Air Force Strings performed a wide range of songs, including symphonies by Tchaikovsky to the theme song from Game of Thrones.

Comments

comments