Air EVAC Lifeteam Celebrates EMS Appreciation Week

It’s National EMS Appreciation Week. Air EVAC Lifeteam is celebrating the men and women who are often the best part of someone’s worst day. These paramedics and nurses work 24 hour shifts to transport patients to various hospitals.

The helicopters act as a flying emergency room, and a paramedic and a nurse are on every trip.

Program Director Brian Short said, “Not everybody can do this job. It takes a certain individual to do this. Everybody talks about the golden hour and that starts when the accident actually happens to the time they come to definitive care. At AIR EVAC, with a helicopter, obviously that is a faster mode of transportation.”

All week Air EVAC will be providing various gift baskets to local ground service crews. Deaconess Hospital will be honoring these highly skilled men and women with breakfast and lunch.

Comments

comments