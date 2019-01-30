Ain’t No Shame (Being From Evansville)

Last month we told you all about Jimmy DeTalente and the Electric Revival’s video shoot for their new song, and today we’re giving you a quick sneak peek on your screen of the newly finished video for “Ain’t No Shame”, their song dedicated to the city of Evansville.

You may spot some people you know, as the entire Tri-State was invited to be a part of the shoot, and to celebrate the new song!

They started working on the rest of the album 2 weeks ago, and are promising that the new songs will be raw and energetic!

Not only are we sneak peeking the video…

We’ve got them in the studio to play the new tune, “Ain’t No Shame”, welcome to the 44Stage, Jimmy DeTalente and the Electric Revival!

**Catch this awesome band LIVE this Friday at Kevin’s Backstage Bar & Grill.





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments